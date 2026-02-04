Hajj 2026 preparations progressing on time, pilgrim services improved: Religious Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, on Wednesday expressed confidence in the timely completion of Hajj 2026 preparations, highlighting the implementation of a fully digitalized system and improved facilities for pilgrims.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Religious Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf reflected on last year’s Hajj, noting that pilgrims received excellent services, which earned awards and shields in recognition of the team’s efforts.

He assured that Hajj 2026 preparations have already been completed on schedule, with a strong focus on modern and efficient services for pilgrims, adding that the arrangements include expanded medical support, featuring additional dispensaries and a fully equipped hospital, alongside professional training programs for staff.

Pilgrims will benefit from convenient accommodations near holy sites, nutritious and high-quality food and improved transport services, minister said, adding that the implementation of a fully digitalized visa and travel system, aimed at simplifying processes and ensuring a seamless experience.

Additionally, he emphasized the extension of the “Road to Makkah” project with rail connectivity, which will facilitate easier and faster travel for pilgrims.

Biometric verification will be mandatory for visa processing, ensuring security and smooth entry, while all measures have been designed to provide a safe, comfortable and well-organized pilgrimage for every participant.

He said that, in addition to buses, trains will also be available this year, offering pilgrims greater comfort and convenience for travel between Makkah and Madina.

Responding to a query, minister added the Ulema Pakistan Council includes scholars from all schools of thought, with committees established at every level from the central body to provincial offices, and from AJK to GB ensuring a coordinated effort to guide and advise the public.