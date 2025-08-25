Hajj 2026: Pakistan to open bookings for private scheme soon

ISLAMABAD, AUG 25: The government has completed bookings under the official Hajj scheme, while preparations for the private Hajj scheme are expected to begin in the coming days, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Private Hajj scheme to begin shortly

Sources confirmed that private operators who complete all necessary documentation and requirements will soon be allowed to start Hajj bookings under the private scheme. The ministry has instructed operators to act promptly to avoid delays in the process.

Documentation and requirements

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has outlined several conditions for private operators:

Immediate signing of the service provider agreement.

Submission of a valid certificate from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Notification to the ministry regarding funds transferred to Saudi Arabia.

Only after fulfilling these requirements will operators receive a confirmation letter, enabling them to begin bookings.

Confirmation and transparency

Officials said the ministry will publish a list of approved operators on its official website once the verification process is complete. Pilgrims are advised to check this list before making any bookings to ensure transparency and authenticity.

Ministry’s instructions to operators

The ministry has urged operators to submit data and documents without delay, as any late submission could slow down the issuance of confirmation letters and booking permissions.

Hajj Policy 2026

Back in July, the government approved Pakistan’s Hajj Policy 2026, setting clear guidelines on pilgrimage quotas, cost, eligibility, and operational procedures.

Under the newly approved policy, Pakistan’s total Hajj quota for 2026 stands at 179,210 pilgrims, with 119,000 seats allocated to the government scheme and 60,000 to private Hajj operators. The collection of applications for the government scheme will officially begin on August 4, the minister confirmed.

Hajj cost, payment structure

Sardar Yousaf revealed that the estimated cost of performing Hajj will range between Rs1.15 to Rs1.25 million, depending on the final arrangements. Pilgrims will be allowed to submit their dues in two installments, with the first installment set at Rs500,000.

“Long and short Hajj packages will remain the same as before,” the minister announced.

To enhance transparency and financial monitoring, the government will introduce an effective oversight system, and a third-party monitoring agency has been tasked with reviewing both government and private Hajj schemes.