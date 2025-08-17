Hajj 2026 applications can be submitted until Aug 18

ISLAMABAD, AUG 17: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has extended the deadline for receiving Hajj applications by one day. According to a ministry spokesperson, designated banks will continue accepting applications on Monday, August 18.

The spokesperson said more than 110,000 applications have been received in the past 12 days, while 7,000 seats remain under the government Hajj scheme.

The extension is based on a “first come, first served” basis, and applications will be closed once the quota is filled, the ministry added.

