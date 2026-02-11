Haider Ali Strikes Gold for Pakistan at Grand Prix

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: National hero Haider Ali has once again brought immense pride to Pakistan by winning the gold medal in the discus throw event at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix held in Dubai.

Haider Ali secured the top spot on the podium with an impressive throw of 54.71 meters, outperforming elite athletes from 54 countries, including competitors from India.

Speaking from the venue, an emotional Haider Ali credited his success to rigorous preparation and divine intervention, saying, “I worked tirelessly for this championship, and I am grateful that my efforts have resulted in the Pakistani flag flying highest in the UAE. I am grateful to Almighty Allah and my entire nation, whose prayers have rewarded my dedication with a gold medal.”

The athlete further said, “My gold medal victory is proof of the 360-degree support from ACTIVIT and its CEO, Rd. Rizwan Aftab Ahmed. From the podium in Paris to the World Grand Prix in Dubai, their great commitment — spanning elite medical care, precision nutrition, and financial stability — allowed me to focus solely on winning gold. “My deepest thanks also go to the Athletics Federation of Pakistan for providing the international stage. Together, we didn’t just compete; we conquered,” he added.

This golden victory further solidifies Haider Ali’s status as Pakistan’s most successful Paralympic figure. He is expected to land in Pakistan on February 14, where a hero’s welcome awaits him. District authorities and local sports fans in Gujranwala are already preparing for a historic reception to honor the man who continues to prove that physical challenges are no barrier to world dominance.