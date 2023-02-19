Hafiz Naseer reviews development schemes in Attock

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-19): The Chief of Human Development, Minority Affairs and Planning Development Board Punjab Hafiz Mohammad Naseer while expressing his satisfaction over the pace of ongoing four development schemes in district Attock here on Sunday has directed provincial departments and executing agencies to submit their proposals of additional funds for completion of these projects within the stipulated period.

He also accompanied by Deputy Director Development Attock Mohammad Zameer Janjua, Deputy Director Social Welfare Attock Mr. Haseeb Khalid and SDO Buildings Mr. Mohammad Afzal. On this occasion, the Deputy Director Development Mr. Mohammad Zameer Janjua highlighting the salient features the development projects has also briefed the visiting chief on the updated progress of the schemes.

Earlier, the distinguished guest also took a round of 4 development schemes under social welfare and Baitul Mal which include establishment of medical social service unit and modern children home, up-gradation of shelter home/abode of peaceAttock, provision of required facilities in industrial home Attock.

The Chief of Human Development, Minority Affairs and Planning Development Board Punjab Hafiz Mohammad Naseer also appreciated the social services unit being delivered at Asfandyar Bokhari District Headquarter Hospital Attock.