August 13, 2023
Hafieez Shaikh likely to be finance minister

| August 13, 2023

Hafieez Shaikh likely to be finance minister

Jalil Abbasi may be foreign minister

DNA

ISLAMABAD: A few names in the upcoming caretaker cabinet have appeared on the scene. Dr Hafeez Sheikh has been tipped as the Minister of Finance while an industrialist from Karachi

Gohar Ejaz may be made Minister of Industries. While the season diplomat  Jalil Abbas Jilani may be picked as the caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Shoaib Suddle Minister of Interior, Lawyers leaders and a PPP stalward Ahsan Bhon may be made Minister of Law while former bureaucrat and a close confidante of Nawaz Sharif

Zulfiqar Cheema and Sarfraz Bugti may also be given ministerial portfolios.

