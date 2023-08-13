Hafieez Shaikh likely to be finance minister
Hafieez Shaikh likely to be finance minister
Jalil Abbasi may be foreign minister
DNA
ISLAMABAD: A few names in the upcoming caretaker cabinet have appeared on the scene. Dr Hafeez Sheikh has been tipped as the Minister of Finance while an industrialist from Karachi
Gohar Ejaz may be made Minister of Industries. While the season diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani may be picked as the caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Dr Shoaib Suddle Minister of Interior, Lawyers leaders and a PPP stalward Ahsan Bhon may be made Minister of Law while former bureaucrat and a close confidante of Nawaz Sharif
Zulfiqar Cheema and Sarfraz Bugti may also be given ministerial portfolios.
Related News
15th National Assembly, a remarkable journey amid challenges, achievements: FAFEN
The assembly’s unwavering commitment to upholding its authority and navigating complex pressures marked a significantRead More
Hafieez Shaikh likely to be finance minister
Hafieez Shaikh likely to be finance minister Jalil Abbasi may be foreign minister DNA ISLAMABAD:Read More
Comments are Closed