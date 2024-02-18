Gwadar’s land record computerization reached 82%

Islamabad, FEB 18 (DNA) — Gwadar’s land record computerization has reached 82% due to continuous efforts of the revenue staff and computerization teams while the land settlement is also in process, said Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Aurangzeb Badini.



Talking to Gwadar Pro, he said the Board of Revenue has been approached to give its final verdict in a technical matter so that 100% progress is achieved. Residents of Gwadar can now get all digitized land record-related services of 32 Mouzas/Wards from Markaz-e-Sahooliat Centre at Tehsil Office Gwadar, he added.

He stressed that the computerized land record would be immune to forgery, fraud, and corruption, as well as malfunction-free. This measure will enhance transparency, efficiency, and security, thereby supporting sustainable development and economic growth.



Highlighting the significance of land settlement for equitable and unrestricted ownership, the Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar stated that once the settlement process concludes, residents of Gwadar City will have the freedom to buy, sell, and utilize their land for both personal and commercial purposes.

In Baluchistan, a significant portion of land remains unclaimed and is held collectively by tribes rather than individual ownership. Once proper settlement occurs, individuals will have the opportunity to acquire land in their names, facilitating straightforward transactions for personal residences, commercial purposes, or agricultural ventures.



In 2013, the government revoked an ongoing land settlement process for Gwadar district’s Pasni subdivision. The decision created confusion regarding state-owned versus privately held land. The abrupt halt to the settlement process raised questions about transparency and fairness.

The land settlement process in Gwadar remained a complex and contentious issue, marked by various challenges and controversies.

Gwadar’s land ownership has been a subject of dispute for many years. Individuals and families claim ownership of specific parcels, leading to conflicts over boundaries and rights. The government’s efforts to establish clear ownership have faced hurdles due to competing claims in the past.

The quest for clarity and fairness in land settlement continued impacting the district’s development and stability. But recently the Pakistani administration has implemented several measures to facilitate land settlement procedures, aiming to establish clear ownership rights and allocate land for diverse purposes.

These efforts will standardize land titles, address disputes, and will play a crucial role in enhancing regional connectivity, ensuring economic stability, and fostering sustainable growth.

— DNA