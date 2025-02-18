Gwadar Port emerges as regional trade hub, says President Zardari

Pakistan Emerging Hub of regional Connectivity: President Zardari Sees Gwadar as key to future prosperity. Mushahid hails Trump’s Economic Vision as it’s not driven by cold war

ISLAMABAD, FEB 18: /DNA/ – The International Conference on “Regional Connectivity & Pakistan: Emerging Opportunities”, organized by Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), Islamabad Think Tank brought together high-level government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and experts to discuss Pakistan’s pivotal role in fostering regional connectivity, trade expansion, and investment opportunities. The conference, structured into three sessions, provided a platform for open discussions reaffirming Pakistan’s strategic importance in linking South Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf, and China.

The event was moderated by Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director, Pakistan-China Institute, who highlighted Pakistan’s resilience in a turbulent neighborhood. He emphasized that despite enduring significant economic erosion, key indicators suggest the country is steadily regaining its trajectory toward progress. He underscored Pakistan’s strategic position on the world map and its demographic dividend, noting that with 60% of the population under 35 years old, the nation holds immense potential for growth and development.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, in his introductory remarks, underscored Pakistan’s pivotal role as a regional connectivity hub, linking South Asia, China, Central Asia, and the Gulf. He highlighted the success of CPEC, which has attracted $26 billion in investments, transforming Pakistan’s economic landscape while positioning Gwadar Port and the newly developed Gwadar International Airport as key regional transit hubs. He emphasized Pakistan’s strategic importance, citing Quaid-i-Azam’s vision of the country as the “pivot of the world.” While acknowledging challenges such as lingering disputes like Jammu & Kashmir and population growth which could result in Pakistan’s population of 350 million by 2050. He cited trade, transportation, tourism, and technology as key areas of connectivity.

The inaugural Session featured Ali Pervez Malik, Minister of State for Finance, as the Keynote Speaker. Addressing the distinguished gathering, the emphasized the need for deeper economic integration, the transformative impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and Pakistan’s role as a trade and investment bridge between East and West. Reflecting on the success of CPEC, he noted: “CPEC is more than an infrastructure project—it is a blueprint for economic prosperity, industrial growth, and regional stability. It has revitalized our energy sector, modernized logistics, and created thousands of jobs, ensuring that Pakistan stands at the forefront of regional connectivity.”

Following the minister’s address, the Main Session brought together an esteemed panel of global experts and policymakers. Speakers included Dr. Rafiq Dossani, Director of the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy, Ms. Yan Rui, Secretary General of the Europe-Asia Centre, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), and Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin of Kazakhstan, among others.

Ms. Yan Rui, Secretary General of the Europe-Asia Centre based in Xinjiang, China emphasized the significance of cultural and ecological cooperation in reshaping regional connections between Europe and Asia. As a Brussels-based organization in the heart of the European Union, the Europe-Asia Centre is committed to strengthening political, economic, and cultural ties through academic forums, business engagements, and cultural initiatives.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin emphasized that connectivity remains a top priority for regional prosperity. Presenting a world map, he highlighted Central Asia as a land of opportunities, stressing the need for enhanced regional connectivity. He outlined three key opportunities: first, deepening connectivity between Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and other Central Asian Republics (CARs); second, leveraging Pakistan as a gateway for trade with India; and third, fostering intercontinental linkages. Underscoring a commitment to practical steps, he highlighted several initiatives already launched to realize these goals.

Ambassador Robin Raphel, Former US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, highlighted America’s interest in strengthening and securing supply chains across Asia and Europe, emphasizing Pakistan’s strategic location as a key asset on the world map. She referred to her role as Assistant Secretary of State in promoting regional connectivity.

In the concluding session session at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Senator Mushahid Hussain welcomed the President of Pakistan and other distinguished guests. He highlighted the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and appreciated President Asif Ali Zardari’s contribution to reviving Gwadar Port in 2013, now the centerpiece of CPEC. Senator Mushahid Hussain referred to three new realities which are providing a conducive environment for Pakistan’s regional connectivity. First, the role of Gwadar Port as the hub of regional connectivity by making Central Asian Republics like Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan from land locked countries to land linked countries. Second, the changing landscape of South Asia after the student revolution in Bangladesh and the elections in Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal which have resulted in governments that are key for close collaboration with Pakistan on regional economic connectivity. Third, a new administration in the United States under President Donald Trump that seeks to end all wars and even opposing any new cold war and which has primarily an economic vision. Senator Mushahid Hussain added that underlining this regional connectivity are the people-to-people ties that bind countries and the region. He said 5000 oil tankers and 50,000 cargo ships pass through Pakistan’s international waterways every year. 132,000 Pakistani tourists went to Turkey and 72,000 tourists from Pakistan went to Azerbaijan in 2024.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in his keynote address, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional connectivity, outlining a three-pronged vision: transforming landlocked Central Asian nations into land-linked economies through Gwadar, positioning Pakistan as a strategic trade bridge between East and West, and leveraging Pakistan’s deep-sea ports—Gwadar, Karachi, and Port Qasim—to propel the blue economy and maritime trade. Highlighting Gwadar’s transformation into a regional trade hub, he stated: “Gwadar is no longer a promise—it is a reality, and the port city is set to become the beating heart of regional trade, investment, and logistics.”

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, further emphasized Baluchistan’s central role in regional connectivity and economic growth, particularly in Gwadar’s rise as a trade and logistics hub. Speaking on CPEC’s long-term impact, he remarked: “CPEC is not just an economic corridor; it is a lifeline for Balochistan. It has created unprecedented opportunities for trade, investment, and industrialization in our province, transforming the livelihoods of our people.” He called upon regional and international stakeholders to invest in Gwadar’s logistics, energy, and industrial zones, reinforcing the province’s commitment to inclusive economic progress and sustainable development.

H.E. Mr. Ahmed bin Muhammad Al Jarwan, Former Speaker of the Arab Parliament & President of the Global Council of Tolerance & Peace, United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressed concern over the escalating hate in the world and emphasized the need for collective efforts to promote peace and tolerance. He highlighted that the Global Council of Tolerance & Peace, with its 120 partners worldwide, is actively working toward fostering harmony among nations promoting the universal peace charter which continents cultures, countries and continents around peace.

A major highlight of the conference was the launch of the book “Karot Hydropower Project – Insights & Success,” documenting Pakistan’s first large-scale CPEC hydropower project. Zhou Qiang, CEO of CSAIL, emphasized that Karot, partially financed by the World Bank’s IFC, was completed ahead of schedule despite COVID-19 challenges, setting a benchmark for future energy projects. The project has contributed 10 billion rupees in taxes, PKR 675 million annually in Water Use Charges (WUC), and thousands of jobs. It also supports community development through scholarships, infrastructure, and clean water initiatives. Zhou Qiang reiterated Pakistan-China cooperation in advancing sustainable energy and attracting global investment in renewables.

The Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) unveiled two groundbreaking reports that reshape discourse and highlight new economic frontiers: CPEC: Fact vs. Fiction and The Religious Tourism Supply Chain Along the Sukkur–Multan Motorway in Pakistan: A Case Study. The former debunks misinformation surrounding CPEC, reinforcing its strategic and economic importance with fact-based analysis. The latter, authored by researchers from PCI i.e., Mustafa Hyder Sayed and Umar Farooq and RAND Corporation i.e., Dr Rafiq Dossani and Zohan Tariq and will be published by RAND, the premier U.S. think tank, presents a comprehensive study on Pakistan’s religious tourism sector, identifying key opportunities along the Sukkur–Multan Motorway. The publication of this report by RAND underscores the global recognition of Pakistan’s economic potential beyond traditional sectors. These reports reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to countering disinformation, expanding economic opportunities, and leveraging CPEC for long-term prosperity.