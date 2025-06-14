Gwadar port emerges as key trade hub for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 (DNA): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Saturday welcomed the successful berthing of the second Afghan Transit Trade Ship at Gwadar Port. The vessel, carrying 20,000 metric tons of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer, marks another milestone in enhancing regional trade connectivity, said a press release.

He noted that the fertilizer shipment originated from Townsville, Australia and represents the second successful docking under the revised Afghan Transit Trade framework, following the arrival of MV Beyond 2 on February 4, 2025.

“This is part of our sustained efforts to operationalize Gwadar Port as a strategic trade gateway for landlocked Afghanistan,” he said and added, “Gwadar’s growing role in transit trade reflects our commitment in enabling smooth access for Afghanistan to international markets.”

The minister emphasized that the recent decision by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to replace the bank guarantee requirement with an insurance guarantee for Afghan Transit Trade through Gwadar has significantly improved the ease of doing business and expedited cargo clearance processes.

He further noted that the arrival of MV ASL ROSE is a strong indicator of increasing international trust in Gwadar’s operational readiness and infrastructure, highlighting Pakistan’s role in promoting efficient and reliable transit trade in the region.

Junaid Chaudhry directed Gwadar Port authorities to ensure quick berthing and seamless unloading of cargo, reiterating that the port is fully equipped to handle rising volumes of transit goods under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).

He expressed the confidence that this latest development would help lower transit costs, increase trade efficiency, and reinforce economic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Moreover, he said, it positions Gwadar Port as a pivotal hub for broader regional economic integration.=DNA