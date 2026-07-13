Gwadar Port completes 1st commercial ship bunkering operation

GWADAR, 13 JULY (DNA) —Gwadar Port has completed its first commercial ship bunkering (marine fuel supply) operation. The operation was carried out from 9 to 11 July through the joint efforts of the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), the National Logistics Cell (NLC), Gwadar International Terminals Limited (GITL), and global energy company Vitol Asia, according to a Gwadar Pro’s report on Monday.

During the operation, the LNG carrier LNG ENUGU, jointly owned by QatarEnergy, ADNOC, and Vitol, was supplied with 2,500 metric tons of Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) at Gwadar Port. The 285.4-meter-long vessel received the fuel from the bunkering barge Marine Ista. Customs authorities, port officials, and local shipping agent Pak Traders Gwadar also played a vital role in ensuring the safe and efficient execution of the operation.

According to maritime experts, this development will create new sources of foreign exchange earnings and revenue for Pakistan while strengthening international confidence in Gwadar Port’s operational capabilities, modern infrastructure, and security standards.

Port authorities stated that the operation marks the formal launch of commercial bunkering services at Gwadar Port. In the future, more international vessels are expected to refuel at the port, contributing to Pakistan’s blue economy, logistics sector, marine services industry, and local employment opportunities.— DNA