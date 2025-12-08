Gwadar Day Commemorates Historic Accession to Pakistan with Ceremony

Gwadar, DEC 8 /DNA/ – The 67th Gwadar Day was commemorated with dignity and patriotic fervour to mark the historic accession of Gwadar to Pakistan on 8 December 1958, following 174 years of rule under the Sultanate of Oman. Major General Habib Nawaz, General Officer Commanding 44 Division, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The ceremony began with an impressive flag hoisting at the Dimi Zar Flag Post in PNS AKRAM. Smartly turned-out naval guards and platoons presented salute while distinguished civilian guests stood in respect. The proceedings continued with speeches by prominent members of the local community, including female speakers from Government School Shamba Ismail and Bahria Model School.

Gwadar’s integration into Pakistan carries special importance for the Pakistan Navy, whose platoon led by Lt Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey, later Chief of the Naval Staff and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, first hoisted the national flag in the city.

A large number of Officers from Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and civilians attended the ceremony, including Station Commander Pakistan Army, Commander 440 Brigade, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar and faculty members from Government School Shamba Ismail and Bahria Model School.