Gunmen open fire on Jaffar Express in Balochistan

QUETTA: Train driver sustained injuries after a group of armed men opened fire on Quetta-Peshawar Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan on Tuesday.

The firing incident took place in Peru Kanri area of Kach district, according to Levies officials.

Sources told Geo News that the assailants blew up a railway track and later opened fire on the train carrying more than 400 passengers.Play Video

They added that security officials on the train and attackers exchanged heavy firing following the attack.

Railway officials stated that the Jaffar Express consists of nine bogies and has over 400 passengers on board. The train departed from Quetta at 9am today, they said.

Speaking on the matter, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that there were reports of heavy firing on the Quetta-Peshawar Jaffar Express.

He added that several ambulances, a relief train and contingents of security forces were on their way to the site.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.