Guangdong beat Pakistan Army in shoot-out

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21: Guangdong hockey team defeated Pakistan Army 4-2 in a shoot-out after the second match of the Hockey Test Matches Series 2026 ended 1-1 at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad.

The closely contested encounter, organised by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), saw both sides produce attacking performances before Guangdong secured victory in the shoot-out.

Guangdong took the lead in the 26th minute when Chen Nanzhen, wearing shirt number nine, converted a penalty stroke.

Pakistan Army responded eight minutes later, with their number 23 scoring from a penalty corner in the 34th minute to level the match at 1-1.

Neither side managed to find a winner during regulation time, forcing the match to be decided by a shoot-out. Guangdong held their nerve to prevail 4-2 and claim victory in the second match of the series.

The match was attended by Pakistan Hockey Federation president Mohiuddin Ahmad Wani and Pakistan Army sports deputy director Colonel Nabeel.

The series is part of efforts to provide competitive opportunities for the participating teams and promote hockey through international and domestic sporting exchanges.

Guangdong’s shoot-out success gave the visiting side a hard-fought victory after Pakistan Army fought back from a first-half deficit to take the match into a decisive contest from the spot.