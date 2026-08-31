GTEC chairman meets Portuguese ambassador to boost trade

ISLAMABAD, AUG 31 /DNA/ – Chairman & CEO of the Global Trade & Expo Centre Pakistan (GTEC), Mazhar Hussain Thathal, held a cordial and productive meeting with Paulo Domingues, Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, at the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad, with the participation of Ms. Huria Sheikh, Trade Counsellor.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Liaqat Ali Thathal, Director International Trade & Relationship, Global Trade & Expo Centre Pakistan, and Ms. Farzana Shaheen, Former Vice President, Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Franchisee, Depilex Beauty Clinic.

The discussions focused on strengthening Pakistan – Portugal trade and business relations, expanding bilateral business exchanges, facilitating B2B trade opportunities, and creating new avenues for cooperation between both countries.

During the meeting, GTEC Chairman Mazhar Hussain Thathal highlighted the organization initiatives to connect Pakistani exporters, manufacturers, SMEs, entrepreneurs and business community with European international trade markets. GTEC will organize the 1st Pakistan Trade & Business Delegation to Portugal, aimed at bringing Pakistani and Portuguese business communities together with market exploration and potential trade partnerships between Portugal and Pakistan.

The proposed delegation will focus on identifying new commercial business opportunities, promoting Pakistani products and services in Portugal, facilitating direct business-to-business engagement, and encouraging Portuguese companies to explore investment, partnership and trade opportunities in Pakistan.

Mr. Mazhar Hussain Thathal appreciated H.E. Paulo Domingues for his active and constructive role in promoting Pakistan – Portugal relations, particularly in the areas of trade, business and economic cooperation, also emphasized the importance of developing stronger trade linkages and creating practical platforms through which businesses from both countries can explore mutually beneficial opportunities.

H.E. Paulo Domingues, Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, welcomed GTEC’s initiatives to promote business-to-business engagement between Pakistan and Portugal and expressed support for efforts aimed at strengthening commercial and economic relations between the two countries. The Ambassador also welcomed initiatives designed to introduce Pakistani businesses to the Portuguese market while encouraging greater awareness of opportunities available for Portuguese business community.

Mr. Liaqat Ali Thathal, Director International Trade & Relationship, GTEC, briefed the meeting on potential areas of cooperation and highlighted the diverse trade sectors in which Pakistan and Portugal can further expand trade and business partnerships. He emphasized the importance of continued engagement, structured B2B initiatives and exchange business delegations to develop sustainable trade and business relationships between the two business communities.

The meeting concluded on a warm and positive note, with both sides expressing their commitment to continued engagement and follow-up discussions to explore concrete opportunities for enhancing Pakistan – Portugal bilateral trade, investment and business cooperation.

Global Trade & Expo Centre Pakistan (GTEC) remains committed to creating international market access for Pakistani businesses and building stronger trade and investment bridges between Pakistan and global business communities.