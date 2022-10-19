Group of criminals in guise of politics imposed through foreign conspiracy: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lashed out at the imported government for adopting fascist approach of harassment and intimidation to muzzle and suppress the dissenting voices in media, saying that a group of criminals in the guise of politics was brought in to power through foreign conspiracy who were attacking the constitution and democracy.

Talking to Social media officials of PTI North Punjab, who called on him here on Wednesday, PTI Chairman said that the imported government resorted to the worst fascism to silence the independent and neutral voices in the media but social media emerged as the most powerful voice of the people.

Imran Khan said that the social media freed the media from the clutches of tyranny and fascism and further added to political maturity and consciousness of the people, adding that the PTI’s long march was not for achieving the traditional political goals but for the real freedom of the nation.

He said that Pakistan was pushed into the quagmire of political and economic crises by ousting PTI government through foreign-backed conspiracy at the time when the country was making progress in almost every field.

PTI Chairman stated that the nation reacted so strongly and spontaneously and took to the streets in such unprecedented number because they believed that it was an insult to the public mandate to de-seat the well-performing elected government through foreign conspiracy.

During the meeting, they held detailed discussion on important issues including the country’s political situation, the features of PTI’s narrative on important national issues including the rising incidents of harassment and targeting of social media workers just for revenge by the fascist imported government.

They also discussed in length the PTI’s preparations for the Long March and the public enthusiasm in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan made it clear that curbing of freedom of expression by violating the constitution and law was no longer possible.

He said that the PTI social media would play a key role in the Long March because it was inevitable that the workers convey the message of real freedom to every individual.

Imran Khan made it clear that immediate and transparent elections in the country was the only way forward to get the country out of the prevailing quagmire of problems and to ensure political and economic stability.