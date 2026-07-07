Group Captain Asim Tariq Shaheed buried with full military honors

RAWALPINDI, JUL 7 /DNA/ – Funeral prayers of Group Captain Asim Tariq Shaheed, who embraced Shahadat while courageously intervening to rescue a woman in distress in Islamabad, were offered today. The martyred officer was laid to rest with full military honours in recognition of his exceptional courage, selfless devotion and unwavering sense of duty.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff, attended the funeral prayers alongwith senior officers, airmen and a large gathering of civil community to pay final respects to the valiant officer and honour his supreme sacrifice.

Chief of the Air Staff paid rich tribute to Group Captain Asim Tariq Shaheed, stating that the sacrifice epitomizes the finest traditions of the Pakistan Air Force and the Armed Forces of Pakistan. He observed that by laying down his life while protecting an innocent citizen, the martyred officer demonstrated that the men and women of the Pakistan Air Force remain steadfast in their commitment not only to safeguarding the nation’s frontiers, but also to protecting the lives, dignity and honour of their fellow countrymen.