Gritfit Gym celebrates anniversary

ISLAMABAD, JUN 12 /DNA/ – The Gritfit Gold Gym, located in Sector G-11, celebrated its anniversary with enthusiasm as members and management gathered for a cake-cutting ceremony to mark another successful year of promoting health and fitness in the capital.

The event, held at the gym premises, brought together fitness enthusiasts, trainers, and administrative staff. The celebration served as an opportunity to reflect on the gym’s journey, acknowledge the dedication of its members, and recognize the efforts of the management team in maintaining high standards of training and facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the gym’s management expressed gratitude to the members for their continued trust and commitment. “This anniversary is not just about us; it is about every person who walks through our doors to work on their health. Our members are the heart of Gritfit Gold G-11,” a senior manager said.