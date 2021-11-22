Gregory Weldon appreciates Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: A delegation led by Mr Gregory Weldon Meeks, Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC), USA and Mr Amerish Babulal Bera, Members HFAC (Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia Pacific, Central Asia and Non-proliferation) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today. During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wish for enduring peace in the region. COAS reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people. He re-emphasized that “Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan”, The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for effective border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.