Greenwich University honors Senator Sarmad Ali with Doctorate degree

KARACHI, JAN 18: Senator Sarmad Ali, Managing Director of the Jang Group and President of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), was today conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Media Innovation and Public Leadership by Greenwich University at its convocation ceremony held at the Governor’s House, Karachi.

The honorary degree was awarded in recognition of his distinguished services to Pakistan’s media industry and his contribution to strengthening media institutions, promoting ethical journalism, and advancing innovation in communication.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Ali said he was “deeply honoured and sincerely grateful” for the recognition, describing it as “an acknowledgement not only of an individual journey, but of a lifetime spent in an industry that shapes ideas, institutions, and societies.”

He said the award recognized his “modest contribution to the field of media and communications that today stands at the intersection of technology, democracy, culture, and public trust.”

Reflecting on Pakistan’s media landscape, he described it as an industry marked by “extraordinary creativity, resilience, and courage,” often operating under political pressure, commercial constraints, and security risks. “To serve in such an environment is not merely a career choice; it is an honour,” he remarked.

Paying tribute to his mentors and colleagues, Senator Ali said that no meaningful journey is undertaken alone, and acknowledged the guidance of his mentors including Javed Jabbar, Syed Naseer Haider, S. H. Hashmi, Iqbal Mir, Hameed Haroon, and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He also credited his colleagues at the Jang/Geo Group, noting that “performance is a team sport.”

Emphasizing the ethical responsibilities of media leadership, he said, “Innovation without integrity is hollow, and influence without accountability is dangerous,” adding that the duty to inform truthfully, criticise fairly, and represent voices honestly remains sacred.

Referring to Pakistan’s emerging generation of public leadership, Senator Ali said it was encouraging to see leaders “speak the language of inclusion, diplomacy, climate responsibility, and democratic continuity,” and cited Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as an example of this generational shift.

Addressing graduating students, he urged them to remain anchored in ethics while embracing change. Referring to the age of artificial intelligence and rapid technological transformation, he said uncertainty should not paralyse young people but provoke them to “question established models, challenge inherited assumptions, and break moulds that no longer serve progress.”

The convocation ceremony was attended by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chancellor Greenwich University Seema Mughal, senior government officials, academicians, diplomats, and graduating students as well as their parents.