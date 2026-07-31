Green shirts lead 1-0 in four-match hockey series against South Korea

ISLAMABAD, JUL 31: The Pakistan national hockey team is hopeful of maintaining its winning momentum when it faces South Korea in the second Test match today, Saturday, August 1, 2026, at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad. The remaining Test matches will be played on August 4 and August 7, 2026. The purpose of these Test matches is to secure a return to the top 10 rankings for the 2026 World Cup.

This four-match series holds immense significance for boosting the morale and confidence of the national players ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup. Pakistan already holds a 1-0 lead in the series, with the Green Shirts delivering an impressive performance in the first Test match, defeating South Korea 3-1. In the opening match, Sufyan Khan converted two penalty corners into goals, while captain Abu Bakar Mahmood scored a brilliant field goal to ensure the team’s victory.

On the other hand, the South Korean team will make every effort to level the series, relying on their experience and strong defense. The match will begin at 5:15 PM Pakistan Standard Time. Sports enthusiasts are filled with excitement and fervor as international hockey returns to the federal capital after more than two decades. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has kept the stadium entry completely free to encourage public attendance and ensure maximum support for the young team.