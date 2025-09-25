Green shirts defeat Bangladesh: Asia Cup crescendo: it’s India vs Pak for the title

Final to be played on Sunday

DUBAI, SEPT 25 /DNA/ – The stage is set for a historic clash as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the final Super Four match by 11 runs on Thursday to book their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final against arch-rivals India. The highly-anticipated final will be played on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.

Pakistan’s victory sets up what will be the first-ever Asia Cup final between the two cricketing heavyweights, intensifying a rivalry that transcends sport.

In what was essentially a virtual semi-final, Bangladesh put up a spirited effort. Batting first, the Tigers’ bowlers executed a disciplined plan, successfully containing the powerful Pakistani batting line-up to a decent, yet chaseable, total.

However, the momentum shifted during the chase. Despite a commendable bowling performance, the Bangladesh batsmen struggled to build partnerships against a charged-up Pakistani attack. Their innings ultimately faltered, leading to a comfortable win for Pakistan and securing their spot in the final alongside India.

With India already securing their final berth earlier in the week, cricket fans across the globe will now witness the ultimate face-off for the continental title. The two teams have already met twice in the tournament, with India emerging victorious in both encounters.

All eyes now turn to Sunday, where the rivalry will finally culminate in a grand finale.

Earlier, Pakistan managed to post a modest target of 136 runs for Bangladesh.

Taskin Ahmed returned economical bowling figures of 3/28 and helped Bangladesh curtail Pakistan to a below-par total in the high-stakes match.

Bangladesh’s stand-in captain Jaker Ali’s decision to field first paid dividends as his team’s bowling unit restricted Pakistan to 135/8 in 20 overs.

Pakistan got off to a disastrous start to their innings as they lost in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan (four) and struggling Saim Ayub (zero) in the first two overs, with just five runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha joined experienced opener Fakhar Zaman in the middle to stabilise the innings, but the duo could add 24 to the total as the latter was dismissed by Rishad Hossain in the seventh over.

Rishad struck again in his next over, dismissing Pakistan’s last match hero Hussain Talat (three) and bringing the total down to 33/4 in 8.1 overs.

Pakistan captain Agha and wicketkeeper batter Haris then shared a brief 16-run partnership until Mustafizur Rahman got the former caught behind in the 11th over with just 49 runs on the board. Agha scored a cautious 19 off 23 deliveries, featuring two fours.

With the scoreboard reading 49/5 in 10.5 overs, Shaheen Shah Afridi was promoted and sent into bat at number seven ahead of regular all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf in a bid to lift the score.

The left-handed batter smashed two sixes on his way to a 13-ball 19 and fell to Taskin Ahmed in the 14th over.

Pakistan’s biggest partnership came for the seventh wicket when Haris and Nawaz added 38 runs in 24 balls, with the former leading the charge.

Haris, who appeared to have settled down, was eventually caught and bowled by Mahedi Hasan in the 18th over and walked back after top-scoring for Pakistan with a gutsy 31 off 23 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Nawaz followed suit in the next over as he skied one off Taskin Ahmed and was brilliantly caught by Parvez Hossain Emon after scoring 25 off 15 deliveries, comprising two sixes and a four.

Taskin was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for just 28 runs in his four overs, followed by Mahedi Hasan and Rishad with two each, while Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with one.