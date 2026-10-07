Green land construction demolished, 2,600 kanals of common land under monitoring: committee told

ISLAMABAD, OCT 7 /DNA/ – The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works, chaired by Senator Nasir Butt, met to review a range of issues concerning government accommodation for public officials, the Green Land and Sky Garden projects in Rawalpindi, the Thalian Housing Scheme, stalled housing projects, recovery of outstanding rents, and the housing quota for journalists and media workers.

The meeting also examined matters relating to land transfers, recovery and protection of state-owned and common land, implementation of Supreme Court orders, joint venture housing projects, and the status of applications submitted by journalists and media workers for residential plots.

The committee was briefed on the provision of residential accommodation to government officials. Secretary Housing informed the committee that there are approximately 37,000 government houses across Pakistan. He said efforts were being made to improve the recovery of outstanding rents and strengthen the system for ensuring timely payment. During the last two months, between 8,000 and 10,000 notices had been issued to officials regarding outstanding rent, while some cases involved significant arrears. The Secretary Housing said the system was being digitalised and, in future, outstanding amounts would be deducted directly from the accounts of concerned officials in accordance with the applicable rules.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rawalpindi briefed the committee on the Green Land and Sky Garden matters. The Commissioner informed the committee that the Supreme Court had issued a decision in 2018 regarding the recovery of common land, following which notices were issued to the relevant housing societies and action was taken in accordance with the court’s directions. He said there was currently no activity taking place on the land and that construction at Green Land had been demolished. A digital map of the land had also been prepared and monitoring was continuing to ensure protection of the area.

The committee was further informed that the matter involved approximately 2,600 kanals of common land. Action had been taken against the concerned official in accordance with the relevant proceedings. The Commissioner stated that the sale and purchase of the land had been prohibited, the National Accountability Bureau had been requested to conduct an inquiry, and necessary action had been initiated regarding the relevant matters. He further stated that forest land would be maintained in its original condition and that records relating to the cases were being collected for further consideration by the competent forum.

The committee also reviewed the status of land records and mutations in Rawalpindi. Members emphasised the importance of maintaining transparent, accurate and updated land records and ensuring that the same property was not subject to conflicting entries. The Commissioner Rawalpindi informed the committee that the Punjab Government was undertaking digitalisation of the Board of Revenue system, which would help improve transparency, record management and monitoring of land transactions. The committee directed the Ministry of Housing and the Commissioner Rawalpindi to coordinate closely and resolve outstanding matters in accordance with the law and applicable procedures.

Victims of the Thalian Housing Scheme also briefed the committee and sought relief after years of uncertainty. The applicants stated that the scheme had been launched in 2015, following which they deposited amounts with the Ministry of Housing. They informed the committee that the scheme was subsequently discontinued and that affected applicants had been awaiting a suitable resolution. The applicants stated that approximately 5,000 people had been affected and requested that they be accommodated through an appropriate alternative housing arrangement.

The committee took note of the concerns of the affected applicants and stressed the importance of providing a practical and transparent solution. The committee also reviewed the progress of housing schemes being implemented by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and other relevant institutions and emphasised the need for timely completion of projects and facilitation of affected applicants.

Regarding the KS Developers joint venture, the committee was informed that Rs. 2.9 billion had been deposited into the government account and that the joint venture had been cancelled in 2021. The Secretary Housing informed the committee that approximately 2,500 out of 8,000 applicants had already received their deposited amounts, while arrangements were being considered for the remaining applicants. He further stated that applicants who had not withdrawn their money would be considered for a 10 percent quota in a future housing scheme. The Ministry also informed the committee that priority was being given to the completion of already launched schemes and the resolution of outstanding matters concerning affected applicants.

The committee members reviewed the legal and administrative framework concerning delays in housing projects implemented by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and the Pakistan Housing Authority. The Secretary Housing informed the committee that the Prime Minister had launched the “Apna Ghar” scheme for people from all segments of society and that approximately 75,000 people were benefiting from the initiative. He said different projects had different timelines and that efforts were being made to complete them within the prescribed periods.

The committee also discussed the housing quota for journalists and media workers in F-14, F-15 and Bara Kahu. Senator Jan Muhammad highlighted the importance of providing adequate representation to journalists in housing schemes and said that the quota for journalists, which had traditionally been 2 percent, should be restored. The committee supported the proposal and emphasised the need to facilitate journalists and media workers who have been waiting for housing opportunities.

Secretary Housing informed the committee that the file regarding the journalists’ quota had recently reached the Ministry and that the matter was being processed. He said residential plots were available with the Ministry of Housing and that efforts would be made to facilitate eligible journalists and media workers. He further stated that the restoration of the quota to 2 percent would require completion of the relevant process.

President of the National Press Club Abdul Razzaq Sial briefed the committee on the status of applications submitted by journalists and media workers. He informed the committee that the existing quota had been divided between journalists and media workers and that approximately 2,200 applications had been received, while 237 plots were currently being allocated. He said an increase in the quota would enable more eligible journalists and media workers to be accommodated.

He further informed the committee that a mechanism had been established in coordination with the Ministry of Information for scrutiny and verification of applications. The process would help ensure that eligible journalists and media workers were considered in a transparent and organised manner. He also apprised the committee of pending cases of journalists, including the case of 37 journalists in G-14, which had remained under consideration since 2004.

The committee Chairman, Senator Nasir Butt, directed that the matter concerning the 37 journalists be taken up with the relevant forum and assured the journalists that appropriate recommendations would be forwarded for consideration. He also assured the delegation that the committee would support measures aimed at facilitating eligible journalists and media workers.

The Secretary Housing stated that the Ministry was committed to resolving longstanding housing issues and would facilitate journalists and media workers to the maximum possible extent within the applicable rules and procedures. He emphasised the importance of cooperation among all stakeholders for the successful implementation of housing initiatives and assured the committee that the concerns of journalists would be given due consideration.

Secretary General of the National Press Club Furqan Rao also requested that employees of AAP be considered for inclusion in the journalists’ quota in accordance with the eligibility criteria. The matter was noted by the committee for consideration under the relevant policy and procedure.

Chairman Senator Nasir Butt assured the journalists that he would forward the committee’s recommendation for restoration of the 2 percent quota for journalists and media workers. He emphasised that eligible members of the media community should be provided fair opportunities in housing schemes.

The meeting concluded with the committee emphasising the need for timely resolution of outstanding housing matters, improved recovery of rents, protection of state and common land, effective implementation of court orders, completion of stalled housing schemes, facilitation of affected applicants, and enhanced housing opportunities for eligible journalists and media workers.

The meeting was attended by Senators Jan Muhammad, Hidayat Ullah Khan, Khalifa Ateeb, Husna Bano and Talha Mahmood.