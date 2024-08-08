Green Initiative: CDA considers solar power for office buildings

ISLAMABAD, AUG 8 /DNA/ – A Chinese delegation called on Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa while the members CDA were also present on this occasion. The Chinese delegation was briefed about investment opportunities and various projects in Islamabad.

The Chinese delegation expressed their interest in the upcoming CDA’s projects, particularly in shifting of the CDA office buildings into solar energy. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that the CDA welcomes global investors, especially from brotherly countries like China, to invest in the development and modernization of Islamabad. He mentioned that the proposals presented during the meeting regarding solarization of CDA office building would be considered, and work on a feasibility plan would begin soon.



Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa appreciated China’s initiative to invest in various projects in Pakistan. The Chinese delegation also discussed other upcoming CDA projects. Details of the Silicon Valley and Fuor Tier Data Center were also shared with the delegation.