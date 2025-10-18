Great Britain edges Pakistan 3-2 for third place in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU, OCT 18 /DNA/ – Great Britain edged past Pakistan 3–2 in a thrilling 3rd/4th position match at the 13th Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Johor, Malaysia. Both teams displayed high-intensity hockey and kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

Pakistan started confidently and found the back of the net through captain Hannan Shahid, who led from the front with a well-taken goal. Muhammad Sufyan Khan later added another for Pakistan, keeping the contest alive. However, Great Britain responded strongly, as Caden, Michael, and Henry each scored one goal to turn the match in their favour.

Pakistan pushed hard in the closing stages in search of an equaliser, but Great Britain held their defence firmly to secure the victory and claim third place in the tournament. Despite the loss, Pakistan showed fighting spirit and moments of brilliance, but Great Britain’s clinical finishing proved to be the difference in this exciting encounter.