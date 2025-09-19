Grapes may slow ageing process: study

The health and cosmetic benefits of grapes are not new as this fruit has long been used in the treatment of a range of conditions, including depression and liver and kidney disorders.

Rich in water, potassium, and a variety of vitamins—most notably vitamin A and vitamin K—grapes have played a significant role in medical and cosmetic products, as well as in dietary and preventative health practices. Grapes are also commonly included in weight management programmes.

Researchers suggest that ancient civilisations such as the Pharaohs, Phoenicians and Romans incorporated grapes into their diets. But what are the key benefits of this fruit?

Detoxification

Grapes assist the body in eliminating toxins. According to Dr Walid Matar, a specialist in family medicine, consuming small amounts of grapes daily aids in this process. The fruit’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help the body reduce and prevent harmful effects.

Suitable for Diets

Grapes are appropriate for individuals following a dietary plan. Dr Matar explains that 150 grams of grapes contain approximately 100 calories and about 10 grams of carbohydrates. The fruit contains neither fat nor protein. However, moderate consumption is advised, in line with diet guidelines.

Cancer Prevention

Grapes contain powerful antioxidants known as polyphenols. According to Medical News Today, these compounds may slow or prevent the growth of tumours in the liver, stomach, breast and colon. They are also reported to assist in the treatment of skin and blood cancers. The fruit also contains resveratrol, an anti-inflammatory compound found in higher quantities in red wine. Patients are advised to drink one glass of grape juice per day as part of their anti-cancer routine.

Cardiovascular Protection

Grapes contribute to heart health. Laboratory tests have shown that polyphenols in grapes reduce the risk of atherosclerosis and offer protection from the damage caused by low-density lipoproteins (LDL), also known as bad cholesterol. The combination of limited fibre and high potassium in grapes supports cardiovascular function. The American Heart Association recommends increasing potassium intake while reducing sodium to help regulate blood pressure.

Blood Pressure Regulation

Due to its high potassium content, grape consumption helps reduce the effects of sodium found in many foods, which contributes to high blood pressure. Medical News Today reports that potassium in grapes plays a role in managing hypertension. The fruit’s fibre content also supports cardiovascular health.

Relief from Constipation

Grapes contain both water and fibre—key elements that help alleviate symptoms of constipation. The health-focused website Organicfat.com highlights grapes’ role in hydrating the digestive tract and the body overall, reducing the risk of constipation.

Reduced Risk of Diabetes

A 2013 study published in The Global Health Journal found that certain fruits may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes in adults. The research, which observed 187,382 participants over 22 years, concluded that those who consumed three servings per week of blueberries, black grapes, raisins, apples and pears had a 7 per cent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The American Diabetes Association recommends grape consumption as part of a balanced diet.

Eye Health

Grapes benefit eye health due to their antioxidant content. Tests indicate that resveratrol protects against a range of eye disorders, including age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and cataracts.

Skin Health

Dr Matar notes that grapes have cosmetic as well as health benefits, thanks to their high levels of antioxidants. The fruit is believed to cleanse skin cells and enhance facial radiance, leaving the skin clear and bright. A daily glass of grape juice is recommended.

Acne Treatment

Grapes may assist in managing acne and reducing irritation in sensitive skin. Their anti-inflammatory properties contribute to these effects, according to Dr Matar.

Delayed Ageing

Grapes may slow the ageing process and improve skin elasticity. A 2009 study conducted at the University of Ovidius in Romania examined extracts from black grapes and found evidence supporting their role in reducing signs of ageing due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory components.

Hair Strengthening

Individuals experiencing hair weakness or loss of vitality may benefit from grape consumption. Black grapes, in particular, are believed to combat hair and scalp issues. According to The Healthy Skin Regime by American author Melina Junti (2017), grapes and other antioxidant-rich fruits may strengthen hair, enhance its shine and reduce scalp inflammation that can impair hair follicles.

Reduced Anxiety and Depression

A study conducted in early 2018 at Mount Sinai Hospital in the United States found that compounds derived from grapes could help treat depression. Published in Nature Communications, the study indicated that the antioxidant components in grapes may ease symptoms of depression. Researchers reported that these compounds also alleviate stress and anxiety. Resveratrol, in particular, may help address depression linked to social pressures.