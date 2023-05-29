Grand Opening of PC Legacy Nasirabad Hunza: Unveiling a haven of comfort and serenity amidst the majestic mountains of Hunza

Nasirabad, Hunza, MAY 29: /DNA/ – On the 27th of May, the grand opening of PC Legacy Nasirabad Hunza took place in the beautiful valley of Hunza, surrounded by snow-capped mountains. The event was attended by Deputy Chairman and CEO, Hashoo Group, Mr. and Mrs. Murtaza Hashwani, Senior Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Col. Ubaidullah Baig, Rani Atiqa Sahiba of Hunza, Shehryar Khan, Mir of Hunza, Owners Mr. Ayaz Kalani, Mr. Mehboob Ali Bhulani, Mr. Fida Ali Sawani and Mr. Nizarshah, local dignitaries, Hashoo Group executives and guests from all over Pakistan.

The brand PC Legacy is a new chain of four-star hotels by Hashoo Group, which already owns and operates Pearl-Continental Hotels and Hotel One across Pakistan. PC Legacy will bridge the gap for travellers between five-star and select-service hotels. Situated in one of the world’s most picturesque locations, and overlooking Rakaposhi, PC Legacy Nasirabad Hunza offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the magnificence of nature. The hotel features 57 meticulously designed rooms and suites, state-of-the-art facilities, and a range of dining options, promising a truly remarkable stay.

The breathtaking ceremony took place in the idyllic outdoors of the hotel, with an unobstructed view of the enchanting Rakaposhi mountain. The CEO of Hashoo Group, Mr. Murtaza Hashwani, a pioneering force in the Pakistani hospitality sector, unveiled the PC Legacy Nasirabad Hunza and addressed the guests, reflecting upon the journey that led to the creation of PC Legacy Nasirabad Hunza. “It gives us immense pride to declare that we have already attained a remarkable 40% representation of female employees at PC Legacy Nasirabad Hunza, and we are dedicated to elevating this figure to 50%. This distinction makes us the first hotel in Pakistan to achieve such a significant proportion of women in our workforce” he added.

The afternoon was filled with moments of inspiration. Ms. Samreen Kalani, Mr. Faisal Sawani, Sheryaar Mohammad and Salman Mehboob Ali shared their views, emphasizing the collaboration and shared vision behind this exceptional venture. Their words resonated with the audience, underscoring their commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and service, as well as giving back to the community. The Senior Minister, Col. Ubaidullah Baig’s attendance highlighted the significance of this landmark occasion, symbolizing the importance of the region as a prime destination for tourism and development.

Adding to the enchantment of the evening, the internationally acclaimed “Gurgu”, a group of musicians from Lief Larson Music Centre, Hunza, along with Mr. Niaz Baltistani, a renowned singer from Gilgit-Baltistan took the centre stage, captivating the guests with a mesmerizing performance. The melodic tunes echoed through the mountains, creating an unforgettable ambiance that perfectly complemented the surroundings.

Embarking on this exciting new chapter, PC Legacy Nasirabad Hunza aims to redefine the standards of luxury hospitality in the region. Travellers from around the world are invited to embark on an extraordinary journey of relaxation, rejuvenation, and discovery, while indulging in the unparalleled beauty and tranquility that this remarkable destination offers.