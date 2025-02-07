Grand Farewell Ceremony for Station Master Malik Ghulam Mustafa Awan, Railway Employees Pay Glowing Tribute

ATTOCK , FEB 7 (DNA): Pakistan Railways’ Station Master of Attock, Malik Ghulam Mustafa Awan, has retired after completing his distinguished service. On the occasion of his retirement, a grand farewell ceremony was organized by railway employees and officials, where his invaluable services were acknowledged, and he was given a heartfelt tribute.

During the ceremony, railway employees adorned Mustafa Awan with beautiful flower garlands and danced to the beat of drums. He was also presented with gifts and commemorative shields. Employees and officials reminisced about their time with him and praised his dedication, honesty, and hard work throughout his career. They highlighted how he always strived to uphold the prestige of the institution.

Railway officials and colleagues stated that Malik Ghulam Mustafa Awan’s services would always be remembered and that his hard work would serve as an example for the organization. They acknowledged his commitment to his duties and recognized him as a great mentor for new employees.

At the end of the ceremony, Station Master Mustafa Awan expressed his gratitude to all his colleagues, stating that he would always cherish the moments spent with Pakistan Railways. He bid farewell to his fellow workers with best wishes and expressed hope for the continued progress of the railway sector.

The event was filled with emotional moments, as colleagues conveyed their love and best wishes for him. On the occasion of his retirement, his friends and colleagues remarked that they would deeply miss him, but they also extended their heartfelt wishes for success in this new chapter of his life.