Graduation Ceremony of No 61 Combat Commanders’ Course Held at PAF ACE

ISLAMABAD, NOV 7 /DNA/ – Graduation Ceremony of No 61 Combat Commanders’ Course was held at PAF Aerospacepower Centre of Excellence. Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Asim Rana, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

In his address to graduating officers, the Chief Guest lauded the exceptional dedication, professionalism and perseverance displayed by the course participants. He emphasized that combat readiness remains the cornerstone of PAF’s operational doctrine and that realistic, adaptable & technology-driven training was essential to maintain the Force’s decisive edge. He highlighted that PAF Aerospacepower Centre of Excellence continues to serve as the cradle of tactical brilliance, where cutting-edge concepts of air combat are tested, refined and translated into doctrine. Expressing satisfaction over the high professional standards achieved by the institution, the Chief Guest remarked that all schools within PAF ACE were working in perfect harmony to produce combat leaders who could harness modern technologies and integrate them across multiple domains. Reflecting on the visionary leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, the Chief Guest noted that PAF is undergoing a remarkable transformation under the guidance of it’s leadership. He further said that the comprehensive modernization drive initiated by the Air Chief has ushered in an era of unprecedented growth focusing on indigenization, network-centric operations, artificial intelligence integration and enhanced jointness across air, cyber and space domains.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Chief Guest awarded trophies and certificates to the officers who distinguished themselves through their outstanding performance during the demanding course. Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for Best Overall Performance among Combat Pilots was awarded to Wing Commander Ikrash Munir Awan, while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for Best Overall Performance among Combat Controllers was awarded to Squadron Leader Javed Iqbal.

The ceremony marked the culmination of an intensive and high-tempo training program designed to forge the next generation of combat leaders for Pakistan Air Force. Senior military officers, field commanders and instructors from various PAF formations attended the ceremony, underscoring the significance of this milestone event in the Force’s operational calendar.