GPB: US Jewish New plan of Palestinians genocide 

Shamim Shahid

At the moment, the US President Donald Trump’s initiative GHAZA PEACE BOARD is being discussed throughout the world. Though purposes of this initiative or body is no more secret as it would help US or Global Jewish lobbies of materialising its long standing objectives of getting occupation of the holy land and enabling Israel to be supreme throughout Middle East.

On such grounds, maximum countries especially non Muslim Europeans are opposing this plan. Through this plan, US President has also exposed inefficiency and weakness of several Muslim countries including Pakistan before rest of the world. Besides others each signatory would pay a huge amount of one billion US dollars which meant for meeting needs of what they called peace forces.

Similarly the member countries or signatories would dispatch troops or personnel of security forces to be deployed in Ghaza strip for maintaining law and order. However, dispatching or deployment of peace keeling troops is made mandatory with the approval of President Trump. It is astonishing that President Trump trusting Pakistan and attaching great hopes with CDF Gen Asim Muneer and Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif but didn’t trust Turkey and its president. On such grounds Presidend in first instance has not only welcomed but even jubilated Pakistan’s decision of joining the Ghaza Peace Board.

No one can deny the fact that Pakistan itself facing worst kind of financial crises. Its day to day financial needs is depending in loans from IMF and other sources. In such a circumstances, Pakistan’s decision of joining the Ghaza Peace Board and donating huge amount of one billion US dollar is also surprising and is under discussion. Each and every one say how it is possible for Pakistan to afford one billion dollars.

Analysts believes that in the new global scenario, Pskistan has lost almost its utility and intends to be in lime light at global level. In particular, Pakistan is desirous to be in US close circles. Though majority people, especially public opinion makers are unhappy with the Ghaza Peace Board and Pskistan decision of becoming its member or signatory. Known foreign affairs expert and former ambassador to United States Dr Maleeha Lodgi in media talk said, ” how it is possible for US to help the Palestinians to remain in peace in Ghaza strip as President Trump and others already vetoed at least 8 UN resolutions in this respect.” Another expert believes that by joining the Ghaza Peace Board Pakistan has made aldo unhappy China and several other countries.

Through this terrible and harmful decision, the US and Jewish lobby also succeed on barrial of Camp David Accord which had enabled the Palestians of getting an independent and sovereign state- called Palestinian Authority. Though on the name of Islam and Jehad, the Camp David Accord was sabotaged but it was a land slide achievement on the part of late Palestinian leader Yasar Arafat. Soon after its signing in 1978, a number of mysterious militant groups emerged and made active in Middle East. These groups were known as Hizbullah and Hamas. Hamas entered into armed resistance against Israel, causing unprecedented human and logistic losses to Palestinians. At the moment almost of developments and infrastructures in Ghaza strip destroyed. The one time independent Palestinian Authority looks likes ruins and under seige of Jews. Soon after assuming the office some one year back President Trump had floated the idea of rehabilitating the Palestinians somewhere else. That idea was opposed and rejected. Now he succeeded in his such idea but with a new slogan. And no other than so called Islami leaders are responsible for such US achievement.

Whatever is US President, his aides and allies ambitions but it seem hard to force Palestinians for displacement. However, this decision will definitely cause unrest amongst smaller nations throughout the world. Though through Ghaza Peace Board, President Trump has made useless UN, NATO and OIC, therefore responsibility rests with EU, China, Russia and others to think ways and means for blocking US aggression against smaller countries.