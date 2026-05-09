GPA incentivizes 30 days free storage for import, export cargos at Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, MAY 9 /DNA/ – Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) has started providing up to 30 days of free storage for import and export cargos docked on Gwadar Port on May 8.

Free storage facilities are also being offered in cargo sheds, storage container yards, and repair sheds managed by the Gwadar Port Authority in order to facilitate investors as much as possible.

This was revealed by GPA chairman Noor-ul-Haq Baloch in a meeting with members of the all Pakistan Shipping Association in Karachi, where he gave a detailed briefing on the situation arising after recent regional tensions, the strategic importance of Gwadar Port, and matters related to transit and transshipment trade on May 8.

He divulged that all these facilities are connected through a modern six-lane expressway linking the port and free zone with the Coastal Highway.

He said that due to the tense situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Gwadar could serve as a safe and alternative trade route in the event of any possible war or sanctions.

According to him, access from Gwadar to eastern regions of Iran and Central Asia is several hundred kilometers shorter compared to other cities of Pakistan, significantly reducing logistics costs and transit time.

During the meeting, Chairman Noor-ul-Haq Baloch stated that Gwadar Port is set to become the future hub of regional trade and logistics, and its importance in the region is increasing day by day.

He said that Gwadar Port’s approach channel is the shortest among the country’s ports, measuring approximately four and a half kilometers in length.

Chairman Noor-ul-Haq Baloch further stated that a route exists from Gwadar to Zahedan and onward to Central Asia.

He recalled that in 2015, the first convoy of containers arriving from China was successfully transported to Gwadar Port through the route, proving that Gwadar possesses the full potential to connect the region with China and Central Asia.

He stated that industrialists and investors in the Gwadar Free Zone enjoy tax exemptions and other special incentives, where machinery and equipment can be imported duty-free.

Participants of meeting appreciated the efforts of Chairman Gwadar Port and expressed keen interest in the available facilities, particularly regarding Iran transit trade.

On this occasion, the Gabd-Rimdan 250 border route was described as an effective multimodal facility for cargo transportation to Iran and Central Asia.

GPA Chairman urged shipping companies and traders to turn towards Gwadar Port. He also revealed that a trade delegation from Iran is expected to visit Gwadar soon.

The Chairman said that due to its lowest tariffs, modern facilities, and strategic location, Gwadar Port has immense potential to become a major trade corridor for Pakistan’s economy.

Besides APSA members, former President of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Faisal Dashti, and the Director Customs Transit Trade also attended the meeting.

Faisal Dashti briefed participants on regional trade activities, including those related to Gwadar, while the Director Customs Transit Trade provided information regarding customs-related matters.=DNA