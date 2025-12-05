Govt’s offer for dialogue with PTI remains intact: Sanaullah

PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry likens PTI founder Imran Khan to MQM founder

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah on Friday noted that the government’s offer of political dialogue to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remains intact.

Speaking on the Senate floor in response to a point of public interest raised by opposition Senator Mishal Azam, he noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation for talks “still stands today,” adding that political issues could only be resolved through engagement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz has time and again invited jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party to resume its reconciliatory talks, with the most recent one being during Pakistan-India’s four-day armed conflict.

Despite the two sides holding three rounds of negotiations on December 27, 2024, January 2, 2025, and January 16, the dialogue process hit a snag after the PTI refused to continue with the talks, first saying that they had been called off by its incarcerated founder, Imran Khan and then later backtracking and noting that they had only been put on hold.

With the PTI skipping the fourth session, the PM had offered to form a parliamentary committee to advance the talks. The offer, however, was turned down by the PTI.

During today’s Senate session, Sanaullah urged the Khan-founded party’s leadership to return to the negotiating table, stressing that “democracy moves forward through dialogue, not deadlock.”

He lamented that the PTI leadership “is not willing to speak to us,” while those they are willing to talk to “do not wish to talk to them.”

Referring to the jail meetings with the incarcerated former prime minister, Sanaullah said any meetings with under-trial prisoners must follow legal and prison rules. “Such meetings cannot be allowed if they risk disturbing public order or creating unrest,” he added.

He further said that if the opposition wishes to form a parliamentary committee on this matter, they must first coordinate with their leadership and obtain clear instructions, he said.

Talal likens Imran to MQM founder

Separately, State Minister for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry said: “20 to 25 years ago, many had already said he [Imran] was a planted person,” claiming that the PTI founder had attempted to make every state institution controversial.

He added that the actions taken by PTI were “against the country” and that the party “does not fall under the category of a political party.”

Chaudhry said the government would “definitely reflect” on the points raised by the military’s spokesperson in his latest briefing, and recalled that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had also distanced itself from its own founder, Altaf Hussain.

He further claimed that terrorists had targeted all political parties except PTI, suggesting that “there must be some connection between the banned TTP and PTI.”

He went on to say that the PTI founder was displaying conduct “similar to the MQM founder,” adding that “he has never spoken a single word against Israel to this day.”