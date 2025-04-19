Govt warns of foreign plots to destabilize Pakistan like Palestine

ISLAMABAD, APR 19 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that there are efforts, backed by foreign funding, to weaken Pakistan in the same manner as Palestine, Iran, Iraq, and Yemen. However, the government is committed to eliminating internal and external terrorism and ensuring economic development. He emphasized that it is essential to convey Allama Iqbal’s message of “khudi” (selfhood) to the youth to shape their character. At present, it is vital that we adopt Iqbal’s concept of selfhood and intellectual courage to wisely confront the challenges facing the nation, such as economic crises, educational decline, and the misguidance of youth.

He expressed these views while addressing a grand intellectual and cultural event as the chief guest, organized in Islamabad to commemorate the death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The event was jointly organized by the Nazaria-e-Pakistan Foundation, Pakistan Cultural Forum, and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The event was presided over by Federal Minister for Culture, Heritage and Tourism Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, and hosted by Chairman of Pakistan Cultural Forum Zafar Bakhtawari and Chairman of Clean and Green Islamabad Movement Ahsan Bakhtawari.

The event was also attended by Head of Foreign Affairs for Jamaat-e-Islami Asif Luqman Qazi, Secretary General of CDA Union Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen, former Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Tariq Pirzada, and others.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the solutions to today’s problems can be found in Iqbal’s poetry. He criticized those who level allegations against institutions for cheap fame, stressing that no country can progress without strong institutions. He added that the government will bring youth into the national mainstream by spreading Iqbal’s message.

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi said that Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal are national heroes and their message and philosophy must reach all educational institutions and students. He stated that Pakistan’s armed forces are alert and ready to counter any kind of aggression and terrorism. All internal and external enemies will be given a befitting response. He declared that the government, people, and armed forces stand united like a rock. Anyone who casts an evil eye on Pakistan will have their eyes gouged out. Each verse of Iqbal’s poetry is worthy of a book, and we must benefit from his message. The years 2026 and 2027 mark the 150th birth anniversaries of Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal, and they will be celebrated in a grand manner. The ministry and its institutions will always be available for such events.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the purpose of today’s event is to familiarize the youth with the philosophy and ideology of Iqbal, which, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, led to the creation of the great nation of Pakistan. He said we must confront the negative propaganda against Pakistan with a positive mindset. To overcome today’s difficulties, we need to reignite the same spirit among our youth, civil society, and business community that once led to the creation of Pakistan. He praised the efforts of the Prime Minister and the Army Chief in this regard and emphasized the need for the nation to stand with the government and armed forces like an iron wall. He said the country is moving toward progress after overcoming crises. Islamabad must also be developed as the cultural and literary capital of the country. We must carry forward the vision and ideology of Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam to pull the nation out of difficulties.

Asif Luqman Qazi stated that culture reflects the lifestyle of a nation. The government must take steps to nurture our culture and introduce it to the younger generation. He said that the core of Iqbal’s poetry lies in the Quran and Sunnah. Iqbal is the poet of the Muslim Ummah and a poet of hope. His entire work contributes to the character building of youth and must be included in the academic curriculum. Despite being the majority globally, Muslims are still facing hardship, and the reason lies in the lack of character-building. He stressed that the government and opposition must rise above all differences and support Palestine.

Zafar Bakhtawari said that commemorating national heroes is a mark of great nations. Those who forget their heroes are doomed to disappear. He stated that the atrocities in Modi’s India have once again revived the Two-Nation Theory. The eyes of those who opposed the creation of Pakistan should now be opened by the brutal acts of Modi and Israel. He said that the purpose of today’s event is to instill in the youth the spirit of honoring national heroes. He also praised the Army Chief’s speech at the Overseas Convention, saying it gave the nation a morale boost. A handful of people cannot weaken Pakistan. This country was made to exist and will remain until the end of time, Insha’Allah. He added that our new generation is unfamiliar with Urdu, and to understand Iqbal’s message, a connection with Urdu must be re-established. He referred to Tariq Pirzada as the Iqbal of our time and mentioned his longstanding ties with the Khichi family.

Tariq Pirzada said that understanding and reading Iqbal is crucial. His entire life was devoted to the love of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Even in difficult times, Iqbal spoke the truth. He demanded strict punishment for those spreading fake and inferior poetry in Iqbal’s name on social media. Iqbal’s thoughts not only guide the subcontinent but also the entire Muslim world. Our foreign policy, education system, and social structure must be built on these ideological foundations to make Pakistan strong in terms of ideology, culture, and politics.

Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen said that to bring the Muslim Ummah out of its intellectual decline, we must adopt Iqbal’s revolutionary ideas. Iqbal’s message of unity, sacrifice, and awakening continues to be a beacon for us. If we implement his teachings, Pakistan can become a cradle of progress, peace, and unity.

Director General PNCA Ayub Jamali thanked the participants of the event. The ceremony was attended by ICCI Executive Members Malik Mohsin Khalid, Roohail Anwar Butt, Chaudhry Waseem, Naveed Satti, business community representatives Khalid Chaudhry, Nisar Mirza, Yousaf Rajput, Ashraf Farzand, Maqsood Tabish, Waheed Cheema, students, teachers, intellectuals, writers, traders, journalists, and people from various walks of life in large numbers.