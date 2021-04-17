Govt urged a Nishan-e-Pakistan award for I.A. Rahman’s HR struggle

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed suggests at a condolence reference to have tangible memorials in all provinces and human rights study centres at different universities after the name of I.A. Rahman. His services are milestones for the rights defenders which should be compiled and published in a book form.

DNA

Islamabad, APR 17 – The panel of constitutional experts and human rights practitioners urged the government to prioritize tabling the Bill against torture that has long been pending after the country had signed and ratified the UN Convention against Torture in 2008. They said the present government’s promise is yet to see the light.

Speaking at the condolence reference on Saturday, the participants from different walks of life paid rich tribute to I.A. Rahman, Pakistan’s internationally acclaimed human rights defender, peace guru and a seasoned journalist. They said the journey of human rights should continue in the light of I.A. Rahman’s thoughts, visions and writings.

The speakers said I.A. Rahman was the forefront leader of peace in the region through bilateral and multilateral advocacy and diplomacy based on human rights. It should continue even if the nondemocratic forces don’t like it and create hurdles against the human rights and peace campaign. He was the believer of friendship between the people of Pakistan and India in particular to propagate peaceful diplomatic relations between the governments of both countries.

The virtual commiseration was organized by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) and DTN to commemorate the services and work of the legend. The panel of experts included seasoned politician and former senator Farhatullah Babar, Constitutionalist and human rights expert Zafarullah Khan, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed, gender rights expert from Lahore Dr. Khushboo Ejaz, human rights and peace activist Sadia Bokhari, visual artist and art teacher Sarwat Kazmi, and political rights activist Zulqarnain Asghar.

Farhatullah Babar asked the human rights committees of the National Assembly and Senate to have a joint session in memory of I.A. Rahman where they shall recommend to the government for conferring upon him the highest national award Nishan-e-Pakistan. He also suggested the human rights organizations to form an alliance on the deteriorating situation of human rights in Pakistan and in the region for collective efforts to combat the challenges. He also suggested that a couple of universities shall have human rights chairs after his name.

Mr. Babar said that I. A. Rahman was a person who genuinely shared his wisdom to everyone, wrote a lot about every aspect of human rights and democracy, and intentionally kept away from the rulers to maintain his integrity and intent. Mr. Rahman was consistent in pursuing and encouraging others to write about human rights, peace process and democracy.

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said my generation learnt everything from the iconic human rights defender, peace guru and a seasoned journalist. He continued to inspire generations for six decades. To continue the journey of his vision and wisdom, it is very essential to have his articles compiled in a book form, and another book shall be written on his efforts and lifelong struggle to inspire the next generation. He also suggested having tangible memorials in all provinces and human rights study centres at different universities after the name of I.A. Rahman. His services are milestones for the rights defenders which should be compiled and published virtually and on social media platforms too.

Zafarullah Khan said I.A Rahman started writing on human rights much earlier than the popular rights movement in Pakistan. He was the initial voice against the nondemocratic forces and dictatorial regimes. His writings unfolded the conspiracies against peace in the region that was deliberately disturbed for the vested interests of the nondemocratic forces. He believed that people-to-people contact would wipe off ethnic, religious and regional hatred.

Dr. Khushboo Ejaz said I.A. Rahman was a mentor, outspoken rights defender and blunt writer and journalist. Some universities shall have centres of excellence on human rights and peace named after I.A. Rahman. A series of lectures based on his writings and wisdom may also be launched.

Sadia Bokhari said I.A. Rahman played a mentor to her as a young journalist and groomed her for human rights when she joined the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). He was a polite, steadfast and simple person with clarity of vision and objectives for his career and life. Professional excellence, love for humanity and peace were his goals that he achieved with all passion and dedication. He groomed and influenced his young colleagues unintentionally.

Zulqairnain Asghar mentioned that I. A. Rahman was the first person who highlighted the rights of the persons with disability and consistently wrote and propagated the challenges confronting them.