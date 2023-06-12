Govt trying to provide travel facilities to people, says SAPM
By FAISAL MALIK / DNA
ATTOCK: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Member of National
Assembly Malik Sohail Khan on Saturday inaugurated Passport Processing
Counter facility for the residents of the Tehsil Pindi Gheb in NADRA
office.
Speaking on the occasion, he said Under the leadership of Prime
Minister Shahbaz Sharif, it was decided to establish passport
processing counters under one roof in NADRA centers. This will help in
improving the accessibility of passport facility to the public. He
said that Despite the difficult economic conditions, the govt
presented a balanced budget. Govt employees will get relief due to
increase in salaries he added.
Former Provincial Minister Ch. Sher Ali Khan and others were also
present on the occasion. He said efforts were being made to strengthen
partnerships and cooperation with other countries to enhance
facilitation, he added.
SAPM highlighted the significance of this milestone technological
advancement and public service delivery. He said the initiative
included the establishment of 30 passport processing counters at Nadra
offices located in those areas where dedicated passport offices were
unavailable
He said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his team are working
day and night to provide relief to the people. The budget will bring
ease in the lives of common people. Considering the effects of
inflation, the government provided relief to govt employees and
pensioners. Despite the difficult situation, the government presented
a people-friendly budget. He said that the government is taking all
possible steps to provide basic facilities to the people. The axis of
politics of Muslim League (N) is integrity of the country, democracy
and protection of people’s rights.
