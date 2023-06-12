Govt trying to provide travel facilities to people, says SAPM

By FAISAL MALIK / DNA

ATTOCK: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Member of National

Assembly Malik Sohail Khan on Saturday inaugurated Passport Processing

Counter facility for the residents of the Tehsil Pindi Gheb in NADRA

office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Under the leadership of Prime

Minister Shahbaz Sharif, it was decided to establish passport

processing counters under one roof in NADRA centers. This will help in

improving the accessibility of passport facility to the public. He

said that Despite the difficult economic conditions, the govt

presented a balanced budget. Govt employees will get relief due to

increase in salaries he added.

Former Provincial Minister Ch. Sher Ali Khan and others were also

present on the occasion. He said efforts were being made to strengthen

partnerships and cooperation with other countries to enhance

facilitation, he added.

SAPM highlighted the significance of this milestone technological

advancement and public service delivery. He said the initiative

included the establishment of 30 passport processing counters at Nadra

offices located in those areas where dedicated passport offices were

unavailable

He said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his team are working

day and night to provide relief to the people. The budget will bring

ease in the lives of common people. Considering the effects of

inflation, the government provided relief to govt employees and

pensioners. Despite the difficult situation, the government presented

a people-friendly budget. He said that the government is taking all

possible steps to provide basic facilities to the people. The axis of

politics of Muslim League (N) is integrity of the country, democracy

and protection of people’s rights.