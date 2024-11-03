Govt to make all efforts to fetch FDI: PM

He was talking to a delegation of influential and renowned British business personalities

Bureau Report /DNA

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that promoting foreign investment in the country is the top priority of the government.

He was talking to a delegation of influential and renowned British business personalities led by Zuber Issa in Lahore on Sunday.

The delegation included influential figures from the United Kingdom’s business sector.

The prime minister said the business community is being provided with the best facilities through the one-window operation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

He said the country’s economy has been improving in recent days as a result of the government’s efforts, enhancing investors’ confidence.

The prime minister encouraged the delegation to invest in Pakistan.

Besides, views were exchanged on exploring new avenues of cooperation and further enhancing business-to-business relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The delegation praised the prime minister’s economic policies and expressed their confidence in the stability and sustainable development of the national economy.