Govt to conduct inquiry against NADRA authority board members

ISLAMABAD, JUL 07 (DNA) — The federal government has decided to conduct an inquiry against the members of the authority board of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

The inquiry will be conducted on the violation of Sections 26 and 26A of NADRA Ordinance 2000, informed sources have said. The approval of the interior ministry’s summary was taken through circulation from the federal cabinet.

The prime minister has appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor Nabeel Awan as the inquiry officer. The inquiry will be conducted against the NADRA authority board members namely Sultana Mehmood, Waseem Sohail Hashmi, Amir Malik, Amir Bashir and Riyaz Inayat.

“NADRA did not get the annual budget approved from the federal government. It also did not submit the surplus profit of each year to the national exchequer. Not getting the budget approved and non-submission of surplus profit is a violation of the NADRA ordinance,” the government sources said. — DNA