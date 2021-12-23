Govt teachers continue protest in front of Parliament House

ISLAMABAD , DEC 23 : Teachers and staffers belonging to government schools in Islamabad continued their protest on Thursday and staged a demonstration outside the Parliament House.

The teachers of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) are protesting against the decision to hand over the management of public schools to the municipal corporation and are demanding the reversal of the decision.

Teachers had staged a similar protest in early December and decided to retake to the streets today as the government did not meet their demands.

After a few hours, the participants of the protests decided to disperse, saying that the FDE Joint Action Committee (JAC) would devise a future strategy related to the issue.

Leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also united with the teachers and took part in the protest.

While the protest was called off in the evening, the JAC threatened to block the streets of Islamabad and close educational institutions if the government fails to meet their demands once again.

It is pertinent to mention that owing to the last protest, educational activities had to be suspended in the public schools of Islamabad for three days.