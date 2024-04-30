Govt taking steps to revive game of hockey; Rana Mashood claims

AFZAL JAVED / DNA

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan said that the government will take all possible measures to revive the national game hockey and dispute of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will be resolved amicably in next few days.

He was speaking with media at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium Islamabad along with Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary General Rana Mujahid, Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shahid ul Islam after meeting with the national hockey team participating in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.

Rana Mashood said that he is happy to see the enthusiasm of the players of the national team and hopes that the national team will perform better in upcoming international events. He said that there is no shortage of talent among the youth of Pakistan, promoting sports is among the priorities of our government.

Rana Mashhood also announced that the government will soon launch the Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund, which will invest Rs 5 billion to promote sports in the country, adding that the government is committed to supporting all sports and will work to fill the country’s stadiums with athletes.

The PMYP chairman said that International Hockey Federation (FIH) has also welcomed the government’s efforts to resolve the issues facing the PHF and has expressed its support for the government’s decisions as all matters will be resolved soon after the opinion of the Attorney General and the government will work to promote all sports, including hockey, under the guidance of the Prime Minister.

He underscored the government’s commitment to revitalize hockey, highlighting the on-going efforts in this regard. It was announced that Pakistan is gearing up for the South Asian Games, Pakistan Hockey League, national games with a keen focus on showcasing the country’s talent on the international stage. Furthermore, it was disclosed that talented individuals identified through the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Programme will have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming National Games, scheduled to be held later this year.

The PMYP chairman emphasized the pivotal role of sports in positively engaging the youth of Pakistan, highlighting its potential to foster unity, discipline, and national pride. He reiterated the government’s unwavering support for initiatives aimed at harnessing the country’s sporting talent and promoting a culture of athleticism and camaraderie.