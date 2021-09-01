Govt taking steps for development of Balochistan: PM
Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to take all the stakeholders into confidence to further improve law and order situation in Balochistan.
He was talking to Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister said the government is taking steps for the development of Balochistan.
He said it is the first time that a mega development package has been announced for the people of Balochistan.
Imran Khan said that agricultural transformation plan will provide assistance to the Baloch farmers as well as ensure development of this sector in the province.
Related News
Tehran-Taliban relations have entered into a reconciliation mode: Farid Mirbagheri
Islamabad: SEPT 1 /DNA/ -The relationship between Tehran and the Taliban was still evolving andRead More
Players participated in Tokyo Olympics meet COAS Gen. Bajwa
RAWALPINDI, SEPT 1 /DNA/ -National sportsmen who represented Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics met General QamarRead More
Comments are Closed