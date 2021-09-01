Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Govt taking steps for development of Balochistan: PM

| September 1, 2021

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to take all the stakeholders into confidence to further improve law and order situation in Balochistan.

He was talking to Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said the government is taking steps for the development of Balochistan.

He said it is the first time that a mega development package has been announced for the people of Balochistan.

Imran Khan said that agricultural transformation plan will provide assistance to the Baloch farmers as well as ensure development of this sector in the province.

