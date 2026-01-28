Govt taking practical steps to eradicate polio disease from Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized that the government was taking practical steps through a comprehensive strategy and an effective team to completely eliminate Polio disease from Pakistan at the earliest.

He was talking to President Global Development Gates Foundation Dr. Chris Elias who along with his delegation called on him at the PM House.

The prime minister expressed the government’ resolve that Pakistan will continue its efforts, with the support of trusted partners like the Gates Foundation, until the complete eradication of polio from the country.

“The invaluable services of Bill Gates for the eradication of polio from Pakistan will always be remembered,” he said adding Pakistan was deeply grateful for the cooperation of Bill Gates and brotherly Muslim countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, in efforts to eradicate polio.

Despite significant success in the ongoing fight against the disease, the prime minister noted that further urgent measures were indispensable.

He said the federal government was working in full coordination with the provinces to ensure access for polio teams across the country adding that relevant projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the anti-polio campaign will be continued.

The prime minister also directed the federal health ministry to formulate recommendations, in coordination with all relevant institutions, for public awareness and the supply of vaccines related to polio eradication.

Gates Foundation President for Global Development Chris Elias said the Foundation highly appreciates the prime minister’s personal attention to polio eradication and the effective practical measures taken in this regard.

“Pakistan is taking effective steps towards the complete eradication of polio and is moving steadily towards success”, he said.

Chris Elias emphasized that constructive consultations on polio eradication will continue with the federal and provincial governments and relevant institutions in Pakistan.

“Effective and commendable measures have been taken to eliminate the environmental presence of the polio virus in Pakistan and to ensure access for polio teams in all areas,” he added.

Director Polio Kathy Neuzil, and Deputy Director Polio Michael Galway were part of the visiting delegation.

Gates Foundation President for Global Development Chris Elias expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s successfully ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He also conveyed best wishes to the prime minister on behalf of Bill Gates. He further expressed hope that, as a result of the ongoing measures, Pakistan would soon achieve the milestone of complete eradication of the disease.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq, and other senior government officials were also present at the meeting.

On the occasion, Minister Ahsan Iqbal briefed the delegation on the initiatives being undertaken under the PSDP for polio eradication. Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal thanked the prime minister for his leadership and the Bill Gates team for their support, reiterating the government’s resolve to continue these efforts in an even more effective manner.

Ayesha Raza Farooq, also briefed the participants on ongoing anti-polio initiatives across all provinces and cities.

PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Gates Foundation Director for Polio, Dr. Kathy Neuzil, on her recent appointment and extended his best wishes to her.