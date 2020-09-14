Govt taking all possible steps to increase trade in Pakistan: Fahad Barlas

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 14 (DNA) – Chairman Handicraft Association of Pakistan, Fahad Barlas expressed that various projects are being implemented to make Pakistan’s handicraft a prominent place in the world.

Former Chairman of Handicraft Association of Pakistan Khurshid Barlas and Senior Member Amin-ur-Rehman Mohsin Khalid were present on the occasion.

The handicraft industry can be further developed by promoting mutual cooperation in Pakistan.

Fahad Barlas said that after overcoming the Corona virus, the government has taken all possible steps to increase trade and aid in Pakistan.

Handicraft Association of Pakistan stands by the government for this purpose. He said that the work of artisans and craftsmen is being welcomed at the diplomatic level in the spirit of close liaison and goodwill. DNA

