Govt strengthens educational support for workers’ families

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5: In line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and the Government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and uplift of the working class, the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, has issued special directives to the Secretary of the Workers Welfare Fund, Zulfiqar Ahmad, to ensure the implementation of a landmark initiative aimed at providing educational facilities to an additional 100,000 children of registered workers across the country, from Grade 1 to 12.

This initiative is not merely an expansion of educational opportunities; it is a reflection of the State’s trust, respect, and commitment to securing a brighter future for the working class and their families, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain stated that this historic decision is a practical manifestation of the Government’s commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, to providing equal opportunities for prosperity, and social advancement to every working family in Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s progress is not solely dependent on industries; it is equally linked to the education of the children of those workers whose hard work and dedication keep these industries running. Today, we are not merely providing educational facilities to another 100,000 children; we are giving hope, dignity, and a better future to 100,000 families, he mentioned.

The Federal Minister emphasized that the Government firmly believes that education is a fundamental right of every child and not a privilege reserved for any particular segment of society. The children of workers deserve the same opportunities and access to quality education as those available to all other members of society.

He further stated that this initiative will significantly expand educational access across the country, ensuring that no deserving child is deprived of education due to financial constraints.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to transforming the Workers Welfare Fund into a modern, efficient, transparent, and people-centric institution, where every policy and every initiative revolves around the welfare of workers and their families.

Concluding his message he stated: “The hands that built Pakistan will now see their children write Pakistan’s future.”