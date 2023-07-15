Govt slashes petrol price by Rs9 per litre after rupee makes gains against dollar

ISLAMABAD, JUL 15: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced on Saturday that the price of petrol has been decreased by Rs9 per litre and price of diesel has been decreased by Rs7 per litre in the fortnightly review.

In a televised address on Saturday, the finance minister said one petroleum product had witnessed increase while the price of another went down in the international market during the last 15 days.

Following the reduction, the petrol will be available at Rs253 per litre while the price of HSD will be Rs253.50 per litre.

Dar said no changes had been made to the petroleum development levy (PDL) which was increased to Rs55 per lite on the demand of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The new prices will be effective from July 16 (Sunday).