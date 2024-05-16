Govt slashes petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD, MAY 15: In a major relief for the inflation-hit nation, the federal government approved a massive cut of Rs15.39 per litre in the petrol price for the next fortnight in line with the global oil rates.

The petrol price has been reduced from Rs288.49 to Rs273.10 per litre after the latest reduction.

Moreover, price of high speed diesel has also been slashed by Rs7.88 per litre from Rs281.96 to Rs274.08.

The new prices of motor spirit and high speed diesel for the next fortnight are as follows:

Products Existing price New price Increase/Decrease Petrol Rs288.49 Rs273.10 -15.39 High Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs281.96 Rs274.08 -7.88

“The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market,” a statement released by the Finance Division read.

According to an official notification issued the the Finance Division on Wednesday, the new fuel prices will be effective from May 16 (Thursday).

The prices of petroleum products have seen a decreasing trend in the international market during the last fortnight.

This is the second relief in a row in the current month. On May 1, 2024, the authorities had reduced the petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre to Rs288.49 per litre from Rs293.94 per litre.

Similarly, the diesel price was also reduced by Rs8.42 per litre to Rs281.96 from Rs290.38 per litre on May 1.

Globally, petrol prices have fallen showing a positive market shift with government and industrial sources saying that Pakistan refineries and oil marketing companies hoped that the consumption of petroleum products will increase from May 16 because of the latest reduction in prices and halt in influx of smuggled petroleum products from Iran in the last 10 days.