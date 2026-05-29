Govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs22 per litre each

ISLAMABAD, MAY 29: The federal government has decided to cut the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs22 per litre each, read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

In a statement posted on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said providing relief to the public remained among his “top priorities”.

The federal government described the reduction as a gift to the nation on the third day of Eid ul Adha.

It noted that relief had also been extended last week when petrol and diesel prices were reduced.

“Even in the most stringent circumstances, the federal government continued the series of relief for the public and provided subsidies on fuel for public/goods transport and for those using motorcycles and rickshaws,” it said.

During the worst global oil crisis, the prime minister provided a subsidy of over Rs130 per litre, preventing an increase in domestic fuel prices and extending relief to consumers, the PMO statement added.