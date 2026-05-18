Govt rules out raising voting age to 25

PTI’s Gohar says depriving 18-year-olds of the right to vote would affect democratic process

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMBAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday dismissed reports suggesting that the government was considering a proposal to raise the minimum voting age from 18 to 25.

“Why should we comment on rumours?… No such proposals are under our consideration,” Tarar said while responding to a question.

The debate emerged after Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah recently commented that a proposal to increase the voting age was currently under consideration during discussions related to the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment.

“A person cannot contest an election until the age of 25, then […] if that is the case, the age for contesting elections should also be reduced to 18,” he said while speaking on Geo News’ programme ‘Jirga’.

Under the prevailing election laws, a Pakistani citizen can be enrolled as a voter if they are at least 18 years of age on January 1 of the year in which electoral rolls are prepared or revised.

It is also required that the person is, or is deemed to be, a resident of the relevant electoral area in order to be registered as a voter there.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, while reacting to the reports, said he did not believe the matter was a “serious proposal”.

“According to the United Nations, people between the ages of 15 and 29 are considered youth,” he told reporters in Parliament House, warning that depriving 18-year-olds of the right to vote would affect the democratic process.

Separately, JUI-F’s Kamran Murtaza said an 18-year-old should retain the right to vote if they are legally recognised as adults.

“If an 18-year-old person can get married, then they should also have the right to vote,” he said, adding that a person mature enough to understand marriage could also understand the law.

The lawmakers’ statements come amid rumours abound about another constitutional amendment.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar last Saturday said that any constitutional amendment process will only proceed with consensus, adding there were currently no signs of a 28th Amendment.

“We are a coalition government; how can we proceed with constitutional amendments without consultation?” he said during a media interaction in Lahore.

He added that all stakeholders will come together for dialogue on key issues requiring agreement, stressing past consensus models, including those from 2009, could guide future discussions.

Tarar’s clarification aligns with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s denial of any immediate talks on a proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment.

“No talks have taken place yet on the 28th Amendment; [but] I do not know about tomorrow,” he said while addressing the PPP’s parliamentary party meeting on Thursday.

Bilawal’s remarks followed State Minister for Law Barrister Aqeel Malik’s statement, rejecting impressions that the 28th Amendment would roll back the 18th.