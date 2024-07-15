Govt resorting toillegal move out of desperation: PTI

We will not allow such a decision to be implemented even for a second,” vows PTI’s Ali Zafar

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Speaking to a private news channel, senior PTI leader Senator Ali Zafar said his party would not allow the decision’s implementation “even for a second” as it is against the law of the land.

Zafar’s comments came in response to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar’s announcement that the government had decided to ban the PTI and file treason references against the party founder Imran Khan and former president Arif Alvi.

“As far as their announcement of banning PTI is concerned, I believe that they live in a world which exists outside the law. There’s no provision in the law that allows the government to resort to such a move.”

The senator further said: “This statement itself disqualifies him [Tarar], and even if they think about such an impossible thing, then the courts are present and so are we. We will not allow such a decision to be implemented even for a second.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) termed the mandate thief government’s desire to ban the party as a desperate attempt to cover up its embarrassment after the Supreme Court’s (SC) historic decision regarding the reserved seats.

Reacting to Attaullah Tarar’s press conference, PTI Spokesperson declared that they would respond to every conspiracy of the mandate thieves and their patrons with public support at all level and they would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

He stated that the petrified and defeated criminal group wanted to scare 240 million people through coercion, intimidation and harassment, but PTI was not a party to be intimidated.

PTI Spokesperson made it clear that Pakistan was not a fiefdom created as a result of an undeclared martial law rather it was the home of 240 Pakistanis and a state subject to the constitution.

He vowed that they had fought and would continue to battle the elements, who were hell-bent to plunge the country into the quagmire of destruction and anarchy by giving their wish the status of law on every front.