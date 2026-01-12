Govt refutes ‘reckless’ claims US fighter jets using Pakistan for potential Iran strike

ISLAMABAD: The information ministry on Monday dismissed claims that the United States fighter jets and aerial refuelling aircraft were conducting flights inside Pakistan to prepare for a potential strike on Iran.

The ministry said that several social media accounts, linked with India and Afghanistan, circulated the claim after US President Donald Trump said he is considering potential military action against Iran as protests rage in the country.

The accounts falsely claimed that the US has moved KC-135R, an aerial refuelling tanker, and surveillance aircraft to Pakistan, conducting unusual flights towards or into Iranian airspace.

Further, it was claimed that Pakistan is being used as a base or launch corridor to support US stealth fighters, such as F-35 and F-22, for a possible military strike on Iran.

However, the information ministry said that the US aerial activity was recorded in Europe and the Middle East amid rising tension in both regions.

Citing global publications such as Reuters and The Washington Post, the ministry said that the Pentagon dispatched refuelling aircraft to European bases.

“No credible outlet confirms that US KC-135R/ISR aircraft are operating in Pakistan,” the ministry added.

It also recalled that Islamabad had publicly condemned US strikes on Iran in June last year.

The raid, “Midnight Hammer”, was the “largest B-2 operational strike in US history and the second-longest B-2 mission ever flown. The US struck a key underground uranium enrichment site at Fordo, along with nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz.

Meanwhile, the information ministry termed the claims of its airspace being used by the US military a “reckless” and “blame-pushing” narrative to drag Pakistan into a US-Iran conflict without any verifiable evidence.

The ministry urged the public to refrain from sharing sensational military “breaking news” from propaganda pages unless verified through credible reporting.

It advised Pakistani citizens to rely on the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), ministries and reputable defence outlets for national security and defence matters.