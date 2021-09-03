Govt reforming civil, criminal laws: Prime Minister

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan says the present government is reforming civil and criminal laws so that relief could be provided to the common man.

He was talking to the members of the Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association who called on him in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said services of lawyers’ organizations are invaluable in promoting and strengthening democracy.

He said legal reforms will reduce case load on the courts.

Imran Khan said that support of lawyers’ representative bodies was required in the government’s agenda of legal reforms.

The Prime Minister said the government is cognizant of problems faced by lawyers and every effort will be made to resolve them .

He directed immediate removal of hurdles in the establishment of housing colony for lawyers, inclusion of lawyers in Naya Pakistan Housing Program, provision of health cards, inclusion of young lawyers in Kamyab Pakistan program.

The delegation fully endorsed the government’s legal reforms agenda.