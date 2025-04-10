ISLAMABAD: APR 10 (DNA):Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired a meeting on Urban Agriculture in Islamabad. The session began with a detailed briefing on kitchen gardening and urban agriculture, presented by Nadeem Iqbal.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister emphasized that kitchen gardening is not only a healthy and engaging activity but also a practical step towards environmental improvement and household-level self-reliance.

He noted the urgent need to revive this culture, which is gradually fading in our society. The government is actively working on strategies to restore it. Rana Tanveer Hussain highlighted that successful models from Kenya, Brazil, and Cuba are being studied in detail to develop localized, practical solutions.

He further mentioned that the government is planning practical initiatives to enhance agriculture and improve the environment. A model project, in collaboration with the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA), is under development to benefit the general public.

This model, he said, will not only help citizens access affordable and fresh produce but also raise awareness and contribute to a greener, more beautiful environment.Govt Pushes Urban Agriculture Revival with Model Project in Islamabad